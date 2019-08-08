American Catholic Radio for August 12-18, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of August 12, 2019 — Program #19-33

Saint of the Week

Acclaimed as a patron of France, this 15th-century woman broke with her society’s expectations by leading armies into battle.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with Julianne Stanz, Director of the Parish Life and Evangelization Mission Team for the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin, about the importance of understanding our faith through lived experiences in the life of the parish.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Anthony B. Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas, explains the role of the parish in the Christian’s call to evangelize.

Catholic Treasure

Can you name the territorial division that is cared for by a bishop?

Discovering Faith

Author and educator Phyllis Zagano, Ph.D., discusses the historical and current ministry of the parish deacon John Feister.