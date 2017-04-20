American Catholic Radio for April 24-30, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of April 24, 2017 — Program #17-18

Saint of the Week

This 13th-century Italian woman is considered the patron saint of maids and other domestic servants.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick and her guest Mark Hart, best-selling author and executive vice president of Life Teen International, talk about how young people express their faith today and how adults can encourage them to stay active in the Church.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, Louisiana, addresses some misconceptions surrounding the nature of forgiveness and the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Catholic Treasure

Can you name the process by which the Church recognizes the saintliness of Christians?

Called to Worship

John Feister welcomes Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet Carol Quinlivan for a discussion of God’s gift of prayer and how it opens us to the experience of knowing our Creator and ourselves.