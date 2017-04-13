American Catholic Radio for April 17-23, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of April 17, 2017 — Program #17-17

Saint of the Week

Denied his desire to become a priest, this poor former shepherd instead founded a hospital and a school in his adopted home of Guatemala City.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick talks with singer/songwriter Jesse Manibusan, co-founder with his wife Jodi of Two by Two Ministries, about the wonderful diversity of the Catholic Church, and the importance of embracing that gift.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico–formerly bishop of Salt Lake City, Utah–on marriage and family.

Catholic Treasure

What expression of praise is used in the liturgy, especially during the Easter season?

Called to Worship

Author and educator Phyllis Zagano, Ph.D., visits with John Feister for a conversation on women’s historic role in Church ministry.