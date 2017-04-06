American Catholic Radio for April 10-16, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of April 10, 2017 — Program #17-16
Saint of the Week
Though a mysterious illness left her paralyzed for 20 years, this saint continued to teach catechism from her sick bed.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick and Jesuit Father Richard Leonard, Ph.D., Director of the Australian Catholic Office for Film and Broadcasting, discuss the intersection between faith and contemporary culture, and how to approach non-believers in a secular world.
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, on the life and dignity of every human person.
Catholic Treasure
What Gospel story is read at Mass on the Fifth Sunday in Lent in relation to the special liturgical rite known as the “Scrutiny”?
Called to Worship
Author and speaker Robert Wicks, Psy.D. joins John Feister for a conversation on dealing with stress in professional and ministerial situations.