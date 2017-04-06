American Catholic Radio for April 10-16, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of April 10, 2017 — Program #17-16

Saint of the Week

Though a mysterious illness left her paralyzed for 20 years, this saint continued to teach catechism from her sick bed.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick and Jesuit Father Richard Leonard, Ph.D., Director of the Australian Catholic Office for Film and Broadcasting, discuss the intersection between faith and contemporary culture, and how to approach non-believers in a secular world.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, on the life and dignity of every human person.

Catholic Treasure

What Gospel story is read at Mass on the Fifth Sunday in Lent in relation to the special liturgical rite known as the “Scrutiny”?

Called to Worship

Author and speaker Robert Wicks, Psy.D. joins John Feister for a conversation on dealing with stress in professional and ministerial situations.