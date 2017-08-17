A Franciscan Response to the Racial Crisis in the US

A Statement from the Franciscan Friars of St. John the Baptist Province

“As Franciscans, we must be people of peace. We must strive to live the Gospel and respect all our sisters and brothers, regardless of race, religion, and gender.”



St. Anthony Messenger — The nation is embroiled in a debate after a riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, that killed Heather Heyer, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, and Trooper Berke M. M. Bates, after a “Unite the Right” activist allegedly intentionally drove his car into a crowd of anti-right activists. It was all over the removal of a Confederate memorial.

There are upward of 500 Confederate memorials in the United States, including many in Union states, and a significant number in significant public locations. We’ll be writing and talking more on this issue in coming days and weeks.

St. Anthony Messenger — The US Department of Justice reports that one in three black American men can expect to go to prison in his lifetime. One in three: the same proportion as suffer hair loss or weight gain.

The same ratio as those who have insomnia or develop diabetes. One in three. It’s hard to imagine that this stark fact is a fluke rather than a symptom of a larger problem.

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The Franciscan Action Network called on all Americans, “especially ourselves and those who have benefited from white privilege,” to look within themselves “and confront America’s original sin — the sin of racism.”

“White Americans must no longer stand silent as we continue to benefit from the attitudes and structures that put us ahead of African-Americans and other minority groups,” the organization said in an Aug. 14 statement issued in reaction to a chaotic and hate-filled weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 11 and 12.

